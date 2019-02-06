College Prep - It Starts @ 6

Starting College Prep in Sixth Grade

Library charter high school offers free workshop for middle school parents

It Starts @ 6: Parent Workshop for College Prep

No cost to parents of middle school parents and guardians

e3 Civic High is launching its first-ever “It Starts @ 6: Parent Workshop for College Prep” for parents of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade scholars.

“At the workshop, we will share best practices for putting together a seven-year plan with parents of middle school students,” says Dr. Helen Griffith, executive director of e3 Civic High. “We’ll cover A-G coursework, PSAT, SAT, ACT assessments, financing for college, and discuss why getting a jump start on the admissions process will give their scholars a competitive edge.”