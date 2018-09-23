Plan your high school years like a pro. We’ll cover what colleges look for in applicants, when to do community service, take AP classes, visit colleges, start test prep, write college essays & apps, and more. Includes a Q&A session. Good for middle schoolers, high schoolers & parents. Free. Presented by C2 Education of La Jolla. Please register for this program at: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/college-timeline-info-session