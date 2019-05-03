Collin Ready Live at Goodbar Friday Night 5.3 @ 8pm

Local artist Collin Ready performing live at Goodbar Friday night, 5.3, at 8pm. RSVP on Nightout.com for a complimentary well drink! 21 to enter with no cover at the door.

Collin Ready is an independent musician who stands at the mouth of the Cave of Self Exploration and Expression, lights his torch, and walks in.

EVERY NOTE. EVERY WORD. EVERY SOUND. RECOLLECTS AND RECOUNTS THE EXPERIENCE OF EXPERIENCING.