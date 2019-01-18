Color Four Ways: Artworks from the 40s 50s 60s 70s

Meyer Fine Art presents its first exhibition of 2019, a group exhibition from the gallery’s vast inventory of artists. The artwork features original limited-edition etchings, lithographs and other original works on paper by important European, Latin and American artists, some of the most sought-after artists of today. A few original watercolors, acrylic and oil paintings will also enhance the collection.

The diverse selection of artists includes Marc Chagall, Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, Salvatore Dali, Andre Masson, Bolotowsky, Tamayo, Luis Solari and many other notables.

Also exhibited will be original paintings by such artists as Howard Koslow and Clay Walker, both artists whose estates the gallery represents.

From drypoints, etchings, lithography and serigraphy, this grouping celebrates the art of printmaking, editioned and unique pieces, with work that spans the 1940s – 1970s.

Some of the significant works on display include a seldom seen, state-proof Miro etching, a lithograph of Momartre by Jean Dufy [brother of Raoul], a rare etching by Georges Braques [in an edition of only 20] and an original lithograph invitation by Alexander Calder for Gallery Maeght.

