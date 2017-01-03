The 7th annual San Diego Brew Fest returns to Liberty Station, and promising another fun filled day with beer, food trucks, and music. The event will feature dozens of local local and international craft beers, as well as San Diego’s most popular food trucks (food sold separately).

Admission is $45 for general admission (1pm to 4pm) and $55 for VIP (noon to 4pm) and include the beer tastings.

The San Diego Brew Fest’s proceeds will benefit Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue whose aim is to find loving, lifetime homes for all Southern California Golden Retrievers in need, regardless of conditions or circumstances. SCGRR will always strive to heal the sick and injured, rehabilitate the neglected and abused, and nurture the aged and unwanted until they find the perfect family who will shower them with unconditional love.