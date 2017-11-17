Comandon Craft Cognac Tasting & Food Pairing

KnB Bistro welcomes Comandon Cognac and owner, Franck Vigneron, to our restaurant and bottle shop for a once in a lifetime cognac tasting and food pairing.

Why a once in a lifetime tasting?

We will be offering 6 cognacs to taste, including cognacs which have won 100pts at World Best Cognacs, as well as some of the rarest cognacs in the world. Some cognacs were made in such a limited supply that only 120 bottles have ever been produced.

The tasting will be hosted by Franck Vigneron, the owner and Master Blender of Comandon who will bring a special surprise: a brandy aged in Japanese Mizunara oak cask. This is the only one available in the world! This spirit is so rare that a bottle is for sale in the Dubai airport for more than $10,000.

This is your opportunity to taste some of the worlds finest Cognacs paired perfectly with hand-selected small plates!

All bottles will be 10% off after the tasting. Don’t forget to leave with your favorite bottle signed by the owner himself.

Come join us on November 17th for this fantastic event! A tasting value of more than $300!