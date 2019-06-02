Come for the Fair, Stay for a Wine & Beer Tour!

Visiting the San Diego County Fair this year? Extend your fun with a Wine & Beer Tour! Hop aboard the Wine (& Beer!) Train Tour for a taste of San Diego’s finest craft beverages! We’ll visit 4 urban stops for delicious wine (about 15 tastes!), a delicious fruit and cheese platter, and a light wine pairing luncheon. Plus, enjoy the option for beer in lieu of wine at participating stops. Tours run daily, year round!

Click http://bit.ly/2Dfb0Uz or call 858-551-5115 now to book while availability lasts.