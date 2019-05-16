Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco Headlines Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

This past January comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco had “the biggest week of his career” to-date according the Entertainment Weekly. That week included performing four shows at “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, and releasing his new Netflix Original special– Stay Hungry – streaming now.

On the heels of that milestone week comes word that the Green Book star is adding more dates to his blockbuster Stay Hungry Tour. The road warrior will continue his wildly successful tour through the summer with stops across the U.S. until Aug. 31, 2019. Tickets and VIP packages on sale now.

Vulture recently said of the multi-hyphenate entertainer’s journey to success “Maniscalco, without a breakout TV or film role, built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at the time." Although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco’s loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him in 2019 with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman.

Maniscalco recently attended the Writer’s Guild Awards as a presenter and in support of his role in the Golden Globe-winning film Green Book which was nominated for Best Original Screenplay. He recently attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards where the film won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Dubbed “comedy’s new superstar” in a recent profile by “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” Maniscalco made Forbes’ list of “The World’s Highest Paid Comedians” for the second consecutive year and was a nominee for Best Comedy Tour at the 30th annual Pollstar Awards.

Distinguished by The New York Times as having his “own kind of panache,” Maniscalco’s live performances have become critically-acclaimed events “embraced with thundering applause and tear-inducing laughter,” according to a recent Billboard review which described his sold-out Greek Theatre performance as “devastatingly full-force comedy.”

With a string of record-breaking sold-out comedy appearances, a best-selling memoir Stay Hungry and a role in the award-winning Green Book, 2018 was a milestone year that culminated in Maniscalco receiving Billboard’s inaugural Comedian of the Year award. A few months into 2019, the year is already shaping up to be another landmark one for Maniscalco with his continuing Stay Hungry Tour, sold out Madison Square Garden shows, new Netflix special and role in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman this fall. .

