The Comedy of Errors at North Coast Rep Theatre School

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents for FREE at three different outdoor venues in three different cities William Shakespeare’s THE COMEDY OF ERRORS. The Comedy of Errors tells the story of two sets of identical twins accidentally separated at birth. Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, both of Syracuse arrive in Ephesus, which turns out to be the home of their long lost twins, who go by the same names! When the Syracusans encounter the friends and families of their twins, a series of wild mishaps based on mistaken identities lead to wrongful beatings, a near-seduction, the arrest of Antipholus of Ephesus, and false accusations of infidelity, theft, madness, and demonic possession. Fast-paced comedy fun for all ages.

Director, Ben Cole, is ecstatic to be working on such an energetically funny show with this motivated group of students. The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare’s first plays, packed with slapstick physicality and witty poetry. Fueled with audience interaction, thrilling stage combat, and screwball characters, Ben Cole is honored to continue the tradition of bringing entertaining outdoor Shakespeare for FREE to audiences in Solana Beach for the fifth consecutive year. “We have had such success in sharing our student’s intelligent and compelling work over the past four years, that we have been invited to travel to two additional venues, one in Del Mar, and one in Encinitas,” says Cole. “We have students between the ages of 11 and 17 in this production, all of whom come from different levels of theatrical experience and Shakespeare appreciation. We’re going to have a lot of fun taking this one on the road and seeing how the different audiences react.”

Arrive at 5pm for a special 30-minute pre-show called The Green Show. Audiences will leave the noise and stress of the world behind them as actors introduce you into the world of Shakespeare.. So come early with lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of Shakespeare.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and five student theatre productions throughout the year, making work accessible and fun for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Morgan Aiello, Encinitas; Amy Baron, Del Mar; Ruby Belt, Carlsbad; John Blackstone-Gardner, San Diego; Marie Corbin, San Diego; Karolina Decker, San Diego; Stephen Foo, Yokosuka, Japan; Hailey Irwin, Carmel Valley; Jackson Kampf, Carmel Valley; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Airella Markus, San Diego; Eliana Mottla, Encinitas; Leila Ghazi Nouri, La Jolla; Annabelle Ouellet, Carmel Valley; Chris Payne, Encinitas; Eva Reineck, Carlsbad; Caroline Salel, Solana Beach; Shea Salel, Solana Beach; Claire Schechter, San Diego; Hailey Topolovac, San Diego; Arianna Trette, Solana Beach; Rachel Weir, Encinitas).

Performance times begin at 5:30pm and end with the sunset. First weekend of shows are presented at the Grauer School –1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas 92024 from July 18th-20th. Second weekend of shows are presented at the Birdwing Amphitheater Open Air Classroom – 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar 92014 from July 25th-27th. Third weekend of shows are presented at La Colonia Park – 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach 92075 August 1st-3rd. FREE ADMISSION to all performances!