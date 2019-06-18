The Comedy of Errors - Open Reading

All ages welcome. Free. We recast after every scene so all who want to get a chance to read. All casting is non-gender specific so women can read men’s roles and vice-versa. If you’d like to just listen that’s OK too. Please bring a copy of the play if possible. We MAY have a couple of extra copies. The benefit to you when you read Shakespeare out loud is that you sharpen your cold reading skills whether you’re an actor or someone who just enjoys speaking and hearing the wonderful poetry and graceful language. It doesn’t hurt your street cred either.</P>

<P>You will<STRONG> meet others who share your interest in Shakespeare and theater</STRONG>. We look forward to seeing you here!</P>

<H3>The Play</H3>

<P><SPAN>Thirty-three years before the play begins Aegeon, a merchant of Syracuse became the father of twin boys. He named them both Antipholus and bought another pair of twins, both named Dromio, to be their servants. Aegeon and his wife were traveling home with their sons and the servants when they were shipwrecked in a violent storm. Aegeon managed to save only one Antipholus and one Dromio and he has never seen the rest of his family since. Antipholus and Dromio arrive in Ephesus in search of their long-lost twin brothers, unaware that their father has also arrived there on the same quest. As a citizen of Syracuse, a city at war with Ephesus, Aegeon has landed illegally in Ephesus and is arrested and condemned to death unless a ransom is paid by sunset. Unknown to all of them, the lost Antipholus and Dromio have been living in Ephesus for many years. On Ephesus, the strangers find themselves greeted like old friends. Antipholus of Syracuse finds that he has acquired a wife, and everyone in Ephesus seems to be behaving very strangely…</SPAN></P>

<H3><SPAN>The Director</SPAN></H3>

<P><STRONG>Connie Boyd</STRONG>, the Director, has taught Drama and English for 28 years at San Pasqual High School. Took students to Fullerton, Thespians, Drama Teachers Association of Southern California, and English Speaking Union Shakespeare competitions. They performed in in-classroom presentations of poetry and short scenes. Directed and acted at Patio Playhouse for 33 years.</P>