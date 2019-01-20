Comma Sense: A Fun-damental Guide to Punctuation with Richard Lederer

Are you confounded by commas, addled by apostrophes, and queasy about quotation marks? Do you believe that a bracket is a just support for a wall shelf, a dash is something you make for the bathroom, and a colon and semicolon are large and small intestines?

If so, Richard Lederer’s presentation of the rules of punctuation is the class for you. When you’re done laughing and learning, you’ll be a veritable punctuation whiz, ready to make your marks accurately, sensitively, and effectively.