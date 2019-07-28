Common with the San Diego Symphony

Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, California 92101

Award-winning hip hop artist, actor, film producer, and poet, Common joins the San Diego Symphony for a one-night-only showcase performing selections from his latest album, Black America Again, along with some of his most memorable hits. Starting with his breakthrough 1992 album Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Common quickly became one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, augmenting his illustrious music career with roles in film and television in the decades that followed. Don’t miss this iconic, multi-talented artist as he takes the Bayside Summer Nights stage for an electrifying evening with the San Diego Symphony and conductor Steven Reineke. 

Price Range: $20 -$100

Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, California 92101
619-235-0804
