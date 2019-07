community acupuncture (in a Sleep Bedder bed). ACUPUNCTURE: Maggie Flood, L.AC. 20-$40 sliding scale advanced purchase only. TUI NA BODYWORK: Mateo Silva $15-$45 donation for 30 minute massage warm up. SOUND THERAPY: Gia George: harmonium, bells, chimes, crystal bowls, and other vocal sound vibrations, $5 suggested donation. SEASONAL KOMBUCHA: Edible Alchemy, $5 suggested donation. ORGANIC AROMATHERAPY: Quinntessentials (upon request).