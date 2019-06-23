Community Acupuncture & Sound Healing

Community Acupuncture with Ciarra Briesch, L.Ac.

Sound Healing with Hannah Lei Prunty

Join us for an immersive evening of sound healing and community acupuncture! This event features crystal bowl sound healing combined with breath work and community style acupuncture. This event is the perfect way to start your week fresh and free from stress. This style of acupuncture is performed in a community setting. It includes the gentle insertion of several small needles into acupuncture points on the body. These points are specific to you and your needs. Our experienced acupuncturist will guide you through an introduction and breath work at the start of the session to settle you in. During sound healing, you will receive individual attention and placement of acupuncture needles to help you achieve a deep state of relaxation and healing. This unique combination is effective in the treatment of stress, pain, fatigue, and many other complaints.

What you will need: yoga mat, blanket, bolsters and/or sherpa, anything you think you might need to feel cozy! Loose fitting, comfortable clothing that allows access to the lower limbs and lower arms.

Cost: $40 early bird/$45 door

