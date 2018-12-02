Community Art Party!

We will begin the day at noon with a donation based yoga class in our curated art space. After yoga, we will open up our studio for art stations, photo booth, live painting by local artists, astrology readers, numerology sessions, Reiki healing sessions, Poetry Therapy and more. Art stations are totally free and you will walk away with a unique piece of your own handmade art. Browse our artisan boutique while you create and chill with the community!

Art will set you free!

Upcoming Dates:

December 2nd

We’ll kick off the party with yoga at 12 pm!

Get in Touch with Your Self By Getting in Touch with Us

Confusion bringing you down?

Is manic depression touching your soul?

You know what you want, but you just don't know how to get There?

Poetry Therapy is what you need when the medication, the yoga, the crystals, the

chakra alignment and other Somatic treatments just aren't working.

Find the Magic in Words.

• Restore Self-Confidence

• Achieve Closure from Painful Breakups & Lost Loved Ones

• Find a More Meaningful Direction in Your Life

• Get Unstuck and Out of Your Own Way

• Overcome Stress, Fears and Anxiety

Sessions available on a drop-in basis all day on the day

To book an appointment email: realpoetrytherapy@gmail.com