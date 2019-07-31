Sherrie Rubin “The Opioid Epidemic”

Join an upcoming community-building circle featuring NCRC/KPBS Community Hero Sherrie Rubin to discuss the Opioid Epidemic, and other addiction and recovery related issues that affect our community. This circle is supported by Live Well San Diego and is open to anyone, whether you have a touchpoint with addiction through your personal or professional life, or whether you are just interested in learning more. A skilled NCRC Restorative Circle Facilitator will guide participants through a powerful process emphasizing collaboration, empathy, and communication. To register, visit the NCRC website at: https://www.ncrconline.com/communitycircles