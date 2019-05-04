Community Conversation on "Policing Ourselves"

This community conversation event is on the topic of "Policing Ourselves". The purpose of this event is to generate dialogue among community members collectively and creatively while answering the questions "What are the rules we live by, and why?"

Community conversations is a preface to our community art engagement event “MOSAICS 3: Policing Ourselves” happening on June 1st 2019. For more details check out tinyurl.com/MOSAICS3

_______

This event is graciously supported by the San Diego Public Library, RISE San Diego and the County of San Diego