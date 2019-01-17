Community Divided/Humanity United Event

What: David & Nic Sheff - High: Everything You Want to Know About Drugs, Alcohol, and Addiction

About: The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture (CJC) is hosting David and Nic Sheff as part of the tour for their new book, High: Everything You Want to Know About Drugs, Alcohol, and Addiction. David and Nic Sheff’s heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years is the story of Beautiful Boy, a major motion picture starring Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell based on Nic’s New York Times bestselling memoir. In their new book the father/son team provides education on addiction geared towards all ages like how to navigate peer pressure, outlets for stress, and potential consequences for experimenting. A book signing will follow the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free but tickets are required.

Cost: Free. Tickets are required to enter.

Link: https://my.lfjcc.org/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=7207