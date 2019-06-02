Community Divided/Humanity United: Parkland Survivors Sofie Whitney and Brendan Duff

Since the tragedies at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students and survivors have turned their rage and sorrow into activism by organizing one of the largest youth-led movements in global history: March For Our Lives. The Parkland students work together with other young leaders from across the country to advocate against gun violence, hold politicians accountable and combat the normalization of gun violence. March For Our lives brings survivors of the Parkland shooting to San Diego to share its founders’ New York Times bestselling book, “Glimmer of Hope,” which details the foundational story of March For Our Lives and the students behind it. NPR journalist Aubri Juhasz, declares that “Glimmer of Hope provides a blueprint for launching social change.” The event will host Parkland shooting survivors and March For Our Lives activists Sofie Whitney and Brendan Duff. San Diego is just one of the many stops on their tour across America, which aims to educate young people, connect survivors and encourage voter registration.

COST: FREE to the public, but tickets are required to enter. | Get tickets here: https://my.lfjcc.org/7951/7952