What does your neighborhood need? You can help decide the future of park space in El Cajon!

You are invited to a Community Parks Workshop to see recreation ideas from the community and offer your opinions.

Community organizations are working together with local residents to plan recreation amenities in El Cajon. We need your help! Join us for an interactive workshop to see ideas, offer feedback, and meet landscape architects working on the project.

This will be an open house style event; feel free to stop by anytime. Light refreshments will be available. Kids and families welcome.

This workshop is hosted by the San Diego River Park Foundation. If you have questions about the event or the project, please contact Ally Welborn at ally@sandiegoriver.org or by calling (619) 297-7380.