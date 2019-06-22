Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves”

Google Calendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00

Skyline Hills Branch Library 480 S. Meadowbrook Dr., San Diego, California 92110

This community reflection will focus on the topic of "policing ourselves." The goal is to create a space for collective reflection among community members.

This will be a follow-up to our main community art engagement event, MOSAICS 3: Policing Ourselves, happening on June 1, 2019. Visit tinyurl.com/MOSAICS3 to learn more.

Info

Skyline Hills Branch Library 480 S. Meadowbrook Dr., San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Diamond District, Paradise Hills, Valencia Park
Google Calendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Community Reflection on “Policing Ourselves” - 2019-06-22 14:00:00