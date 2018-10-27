Community Trunk-or-Treat & Chili/Pie Cook Off
Existence Church 10960 10960 via Frontera, San Diego, California 92127
Join us for our annual Community Trunk-or-Treat & Chili/Pie Cook Off. We will have over 50 trunks filled with candy and fun carnival style games, lots of chili, pies, bounce houses and more fun! Bring your family, friends and neighbors in your favorite family friendly costume and enjoy a safe and fun fall festival!
Existence Church 10960 10960 via Frontera, San Diego, California 92127 View Map
