Community Trunk-or-Treat & Chili/Pie Cook Off

Existence Church 10960 10960 via Frontera, San Diego, California 92127

Join us for our annual Community Trunk-or-Treat & Chili/Pie Cook Off. We will have over 50 trunks filled with candy and fun carnival style games, lots of chili, pies, bounce houses and more fun! Bring your family, friends and neighbors in your favorite family friendly costume and enjoy a safe and fun fall festival!

Info
Existence Church 10960 10960 via Frontera, San Diego, California 92127 View Map
4S Ranch, Carmel Mountain, Rancho Bernardo
7607056212
