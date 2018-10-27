Complete Cannabis Experience Tour

Experience the life cycle of the cannabis plant in this eye opening and educational dispensary tour. Join us for an informative and interactive day as we visit a best-in-class recreational dispensary for a VIP dispensary tour, then later you’ll witness a “Grow-Your-Own” demonstration from a renowned cannabis cultivator. You will be able to see and touch the plants while our cannabis savvy experts share tips and tricks and everything you need to know about growing in your own home.

The fun doesn’t stop there…you’ll get to visit to a popular glass blowing studio where you will be treated to another live demonstration by a talented artist creating handmade pieces of art.

This comprehensive tour allows guests to ask ALL of your burning cannabis questions, sample products and purchase anything you can’t live without.