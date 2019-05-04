Compost & Containers Course (Urban Farming Series)

This is a 2-day class designed for urban dwellers living in apartments or places with tight spaces. In the 1st class, we will start with the farm's fundamental principle, creating amazing soil, using your own organic waste. The 2nd class will show you creative ways to create container gardens that can be set up in even the most challenging of places.

Dates/Times & Syllabus

Class 1: Composting in Small Spaces

Saturday, May 4th 12PM-3PM

-Learn what compost is, components, and how it adds nutrition to your food.

-Explore various methods of composting, including vermicomposting

-Explore city Compost Bin Voucher Program

-Hands-on activity building a compost pile

Class 2: Container Gardening

Saturday, May 11th 12PM-3PM

-How to approach container gardening with sustainable practices in mind.

-Choosing the right container for you.

-Learn about container soils and specific needs

-Learn what type of plants to grow

-Growing microgreens and sprouts

-Integrated pest management (IPM)

-Self-watering container tutorial