Computer Music Focus: Gil Weinberg

The Computer Music Focus lecture series will continue with a presentation by Gil Weinberg.

Weinberg is the founding director of the Georgia Tech Center for Music Technology, where he established the M.S. and Ph.D. programs in music technology. He is a professor in the School of Music and an adjunct professor in the School of Interactive Computing. Weinberg's research aims at expanding musical expression, creativity and learning through meaningful applications of technology. His research interests include robotic musicianship, new instruments for musical expression, mobile music and sonification. During his tenure at Georgia Tech, he has published more than 50 peer-reviewed papers and seven patent applications. Based on his recent inventions – a set of musical applications that allow novices to create music in expressive and intuitive manners – he has founded a startup company – ZOOZ Mobile – whose products have been downloaded by close to two million users.

Weinberg's music has been featured at festivals and concerts such as Ars Electronica and SIGGRAPH, and with orchestras such as Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the National Irish Symphony Orchestra and the Scottish BBC Symphony. His interactive musical installations have been presented in museums like the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt Museum and the Boston Children's Museum. With his improvising robotic musicians, Haile and Shimon, he has traveled worldwide, featuring dozens of concerts and presentations in festivals and conferences such as SIGGRAPH, DLD, and the World Economic Forum in Davos. Weinberg received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Media Arts and Sciences from MIT and his B.A. from the Interdisciplinary Program for Fostering Excellence in Tel Aviv University.