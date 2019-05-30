Concentration 2019

CONCENTRATION is a cannabis extraction conference and breakthrough event assembling the entire specialty cannabis extraction and analytical science spectrum in one connected space that’s focused on providing real solutions with proven success. Attendees will connect firsthand with innovative industry leaders and forward thinkers offering tangible ideas and practical applications for all areas of cannabis extraction and analytical science. This conference is a two-day immersive event offering exclusive content and keynote seminars, alongside vetted exhibits and interactive experiences.

The event will take place at Pala Casino Spa & Resort in Pala, CA on May 30-31, 2019. Tickets cost $199 and are available online at https://concentration2019.com.