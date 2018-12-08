Conception Art Show

Come see over 20 of San Deigo's best emerging artists display and sell their latest works! We will have painters, photographers, sculptors, and more, including live music from the Heart and a visit from Brooklyn Food Truck.

There will be a raffle benefitting Breast Cancer Angels.

For tickets- visit http://conceptionarts.com

Conception Exhibits are now taking place across the US, and have been featured in the Dallas Patron Magazine, Wall St Journal and ABC news.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JynYyTRPjs0#action=share