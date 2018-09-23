Concert Across America to End Gun Violence

This is the 3rd annual San Diego concert, hosted by the San Diego chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, in coalition with San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention (SD4GVP), and partnering with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito. The event will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito on Sunday, September 23rd. Beer, wine and snacks will be available from 4-4:30. The concert will start at 4:30. Tickets are a $10.00 suggested donation and will benefit the San Diego Brady Campaign and SD4GVP coalition.

Performances by:

Rebecca Bellingham and friends, Josh Weinstein, Mike Pope and Songs for People, Team Enough (the Brady Campaign's student movement), and The Kaotics band