Concert: Art of Élan

MCASD is proud to partner with Art of Élan for a special performance inside the exhibition Jennifer Steinkamp: Madame Curie. Art of Élan’s unique chamber music events spread the excitement of classical music to diverse audiences. Space is limited to 100 seats and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Art of Élan supporters and MCASD Contributor level Members and above are invited to attend a special reception preceding the concert from 5:30 to 6:45 PM. Please RSVP to 858 454 3541 x151 or email RSVP@mcasd.org. This concert is free for MCASD’s X-Set Members; $10 for all other MCASD Members and Art of Élan supporters; and $15 for non-members.