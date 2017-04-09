Concert Preview: San Diego New Music presents, An Imperfect Storm

"When the summer comes, even in wet years, the fear of drought is never far away. This tension of uncertainty will fill the halls of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library as some of the most serene sounds of the twentieth century meet with the chaotic tones of the twenty-first in a dramatic confluence."

The concert preview will feature curator, San Diego New Music Executive Director and SDSU faculty Eric Starr, with musicologist and SDSU Alumnus Charissa Noble in a discussion and performance. Works performed April 9th will be 4'33" by John Cage and Heavy Matter by Timothy McCormack.

The full performance will take place Friday, April 21st, 7:30pm at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library.