International Skateboarding Non-Profit, Concrete Jungle Foundation, is teaming up with Shop Overload, Ketel One Vodka and Bang Jewelry to bring you a day devoted to celebrating San Diego's local skate community, while supporting the use of skateboarding as a tool to stimulate positive personal and community development for underprivileged youth around the world. Join our Concrete Jungle Family on April 28, at Park & Rec, for live music from Bruin, drink specials, cool merch, tacos, raffle and a silent auction! $5 Optional cover and 20% of all merchandise sales go to CJF. Ages 21+