Congas and Bongos: Celebrating “Monogo” Santamaría and Jack “Mr. Bongo” Costanzo

Enjoy a fiery musical salute to Latin percussion pioneers Mongo Santamaría and Jack Costanzo featuring the many flavors of Latin Jazz/Afro-Cuban music. Santamaría placed the congas in the forefront of percussion instruments. His classic hit “Watermelon Man” is a staple in rock, Latin, soul, and jazz repertoires. We’ll salute the late great Jack Costanzo - known for his work with Elvis Presley, the Nat King Cole Trio, Frank Sinatra, and other legends - with performances by Mongorama and the Jack Costanzo Tribute Band featuring members of Costanzo’s last working group led by Mike Holguin.

Price Range: $20 - $100