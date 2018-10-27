Congolese Music with the Matrida Umoja Band

The Matrida Umoja Band, Congolese refugees now living in San Diego, will be joined by Joshua Promise and the Dallas Gospel Band to present a night of original and traditional Congolese music. Fill your soul with joyful music and dancing, as you help support refugees in San Diego and in the Nyarugusu Camp in Tanzania. Doors open for pre-show at 5:30pm. Tickets $25 at matridaumoja.com

St. Luke's Episcopal Church 3725 30th St., North Park , San Diego, California 92102 View Map
