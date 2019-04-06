Conscious Movie Nights

to Google Calendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00

Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116

Join us on the 1st Saturdays of each month and be inspired at our upcoming Conscious Movie Night, a monthly series of movie screenings with the intention of coming together with our community for an evening of inspiration and upliftment. Movies topics will include health, healing, and spiritual evolution of ourselves, humanity, and the planet.

Movie: HEAL

When: Saturday, April 6, 2019 | 6-8PM

Info

Liquid Eden Holistic Center 3190 Adams Ave , San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Film
Normal Heights, North Park
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Conscious Movie Nights - 2019-04-06 18:00:00