For Your Consideration: Burning

The Digital Gym Cinema is proud to present FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION, an ongoing showcase featuring some of 2018’s most impressive, critically acclaimed, and soon to be nominated films that you may have been remiss in watching during their initial runs or are just now making their theatrical debut in San Diego. Now it’s your time to catch up and be part of the conversation!

BURNING is the searing examination of an alienated young man, Jongsu (Ah-in Yoo), a frustrated introvert whose already difficult life is complicated by the appearance of two people into his orbit: first, Haemi (newcomer Jong-seo Jun), a spirited woman who offers romantic possibility, and then, Ben (Steven Yeun, THE WALKING DEAD, SORRY TO BOTHER YOU), a wealthy and sophisticated young man she returns from a trip with. When Jongsu learns of Ben’s mysterious hobby and Haemi suddenly disappears, his confusion and obsessions begin to mount, culminating in a stunning finale.

