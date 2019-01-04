For Your Consideration: At Eternity's Gate

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104

The Digital Gym Cinema is proud to present FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION, an ongoing showcase featuring some of 2018’s most impressive, critically acclaimed, and soon to be nominated films that you may have been remiss in watching during their initial runs or are just now making their theatrical debut in San Diego. Now it’s your time to catch up and be part of the conversation!

Academy Award Nominee Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s (Academy Award Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.

Showtimes:

Friday, January 4: 10:00AM, 7:00

Saturday, January 5: 1:25, 9:25

Sunday, January 6: 10:30AM, 6:45

Monday, January 7: 2:15, 10:00

Tuesday, January 8: 1:25, 9:25

Wednesday, January 9: 11:00AM, 7:00

Thursday, January 10: 11:45AM

