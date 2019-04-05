Constantinople and Suzie LeBlanc: "Metamorfosi"

The San Diego Early Music Society presents Ensemble Constantinople and soprano Suzie LeBlanc in a program of 17th century Italian music by Barbara Strozzi, Claudio Monteverdi, Stefano Landi and Giovanni Kapsberger. A worthy heiress of Monteverdi, Renaissance Venetian madrigalist Barbara Strozzi created a secular vocal repertoire that intoxicates the senses. A joyful and salutary delirium for music lovers!

For this concert, the rich imagination of the beautiful artist with the demonic reputation is embodied by the smooth voice of Acadian soprano Suzie LeBlanc, and her poetry is enhanced by the brio, nimbleness, and bold improvisations of six musicians. Also on this program are pieces by another Italian genius, Johannes Hieronymus Kapsberger (1580-1651), whose spontaneous changes, sharp contrasts, and unusual rhythmic groupings provide fertile ground for Constantinople, who always welcome the chance to free themselves from the cultural codes of old Europe.

Tickets from $10 to $45