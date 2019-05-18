CONSTELLATION: Three works in movement

UC San Diego department of Theatre and Dance's Dance Series presents an evening of three new works:Constellation assembles a tryptic of collaborative dance, music, voice and visual imagery by San Diego based artists, sharing themes of the female perspective.

Of Body and Ghost is a new solo performance by Yolande Snaith in collaboration with composer Kris Apple, writer / dramaturg Roswitha Gerlitz and vocalist Barbara Byers. Of Body and Ghost investigates the aging body as an epistemological site, a living archive of experiential knowing where memory is etched in to the flesh and bones. Our histories are inherent in every action, our embodied stories move us, move with us, and transcend time.

Homing by Heather Glabe, reveals the body as home for oneself and other humans.

Fractals Of Her is a collaboration between movement artists Alison Smith and Centehua Sage. An exploration at the intersection of ceremony, ritual, performance and sisterhood; a magic place where voice, drum and gesture become a portal for archetypes of the feminine.