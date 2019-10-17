Constructed Mythologies: Luis González Palma celebrates this prolific and influential Latin American artist, who is well known for an expansive practice investigating the cultural identity of his native Guatemala, sociopolitical constructs, and spirituality to convey complex emotions that define the human condition. His approach is layered with religious iconography, poetry, magical realism, and physical interventions, as well as bold colors and shapes referencing art historical movements. Presenting a selection of artworks spanning two decades, the exhibition captures the evolution of González Palma’s work from formal portraiture and tableaux to his most recent explorations in abstraction, inviting viewers to experience a new way of seeing and feeling.

Luis González Palma, Möbius – Virginal, 2018; photograph on canvas, acrylic paint; 20 x 20 inches; courtesy the artist and Lisa Sette Gallery