Contour

: an outline especially of a curving or irregular figure

Threads of glass, dancing in harmony to create thought provoking abstract imagery. An exhibition of wall art created with the use of kiln-forming techniques. The contour images are created like a puzzle, fitting curve to form and line to line. The images are then fused to backgrounds that have been painted with glass powders and glass enamels to create the art before you.

Krista has been working with photography most of her life, and embraced kiln-formed art glass in 2014. She has been fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn from so many talented and unique glass artists over the last four years, each has helped her to find an even greater passion for the art form.

Contour by Krista Heron exhibition runs April 2nd – 29th, and includes wall art as well as decorative arts. We hope you’ll stop by the Art Glass Guild and join us in celebrating this amazing Artist! Gallery hours are 11am – 4pm Daily