Convivio Excursions: Bella Mattino (Beautiful Morning) Walking Tour of Historic Little Italy and Sicilian-Inspired Breakfast.

San Diego's Little Italy is home to a vibrant Italian-American community. It's an historic neighborhood where San Diegans can experience the passion and artistry that inspires the Italian-American experience.

Now, San Diego residents and visitors can immerse themselves in the history of where the San Diego Italian-American experience began.

Convivio Society has launched a Cultural Excursions series!

Set against the colorful backdrop of Little Italy, these guided walking tours are designed to immerse San Diego adventure seekers in the iconic downtown neighborhood's rich and colorful history.

Bella Mattino (Beautiful Morning) excursion begin at 9 AM, at Cafe Zucchero (inside Nonna, and located at 1735 India Street). Participants will gather for a delicious continental Sicilian breakfast, followed by the guided excursion through San Diego's popular Italian Quarter. Breakfast includes a cappuccino, hot tea, or Italian soda and an Iris, a traditional Sicilian, ricotta-filled pastry. The tour will end at Amici House, a cultural and heritage center in the heart of Little Italy.

Highlights of this guided history adventure include:

The Piazza Basilone fountain/war memorial, honoring the boys of Little Italy who died at war

Italian church built in 1925 with stunning religious art—frescoes, oil paintings, stained glass, and one-of-a-kind religious statues

Historic homes from the 19th century

Hidden neighborhood landmarks of the Italian quarter

Artifacts from the days when the Genovese and Sicilian fishermen dominated the seas in San Diego

The house of the Black Hand–the shadowy gang that reigned during Prohibition, when for a brief time they intimidated local Italian businesses into paying extortion with threats of violence

A visit to an Italian grocery store built in the 1920s

Convivio Excursions, an immersive cultural experience, are hosted by Convivio Society. Now in its 16th year, Convivio Society is a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting Italian arts, culture and heritage through education, research and special events, while embracing an innovative approach to cultural advancement.