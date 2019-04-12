Convivio's Films Al Fresco Series Presents: The Ten Commandments

Classic Cinema, Under the Stars, in Little Italy.

Convivio's popular outdoor Fims Al Fresco series continues the evening of Friday, April 12, with a screening of Cecil B. Demille's biblical epic, The Ten Commandments. Presented in Little Italy's Amici Park, the series of ten movie classics invites gusts to gather together, under the stars, "to view great films alongside great company."

The Ten Commandments tells the story of Moses (Charlton Heston). Raised as an Egyptian prince, Moses discovers his Herbrew heritage, hears God's call, and engages in a bitter battle with Pharaoh Ramses (Yul Brynner) to free the Jews from slavery, leading them to the Promised Land.

Convivio Executive Director Tom Cesarini is excited to bring the 1956 blockbuster to the big screen. "Yes, this film's run time is nearly four hours, we know. But we are going for it," Cesarini said.

At a time when the movie industry is taking special effects to mind-blowing heights, The Ten Commandments, Cesarini pointed out, has withstood the test of time. "Movie lovers won't want to miss the spectacular parting of the Red Sea (well, for 1956 it was pretty cool, and really it still is) or any of the iconic actors and their scenery chewing -- all on our 30-foot screen!"

Film lovers can choose from general seating ($12.50) or luxury, zero-gravity recliner seating ($17.50) Admission includes FREE popcorn. Wine, beer, coffee, and snacks will be available for purchase.

Amici Park -- an urban oasis just steps away from Little Italy's bustling business corridor -- offers an enchanting backdrop for Convivio's Films Al Fresco series.

Convivio, is a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting Italian arts, culture and heritage through education, research and special events, while embracing an innovative approach to cultural advancement.