Convivio's Stellar Sounds Outdoor Concert Series Presents: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Convivio Presents: Stellar Sounds Outdoor Concert Series -- Great Music. Inspiring Causes.

A Swedish Band. A Mexican Celebration. Only in Little Italy.

Convivio, a San Diego-based Italian cultural arts organization dedicated to cultivating meaningful and memorable social experiences, is poised to launch its most ambitious project to date: Stellar Sounds, a concert series, under the stars, in the heart of Little Italy.

Stellar Sounds strikes the perfect balance of nostalgic and cutting-edge. The concert series spotlights an eclectic lineup of classic and contemporary artists known for their enduring musicality, captivating narratives and audience connection.

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Amici Park -- an urban oasis just steps away from Little Italy's bustling business corridor -- Stellar Sounds represents the unique convergence of culture, causes and community that inspires Convivio's mission. Proceeds from Stellar Sounds benefit Convivio education, arts, and culture programs as well as benefit Convivio's partner, the Washington Elementary School Foundation, for the school’s programs and its homeless and at-risk youth (25% of the school’s population).

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA kicks off the Stellar Sounds experience. Music lovers, of all cultures and life experiences, are invited to gather in San Diego's Italian Quarter for Convivio's innovative twist on a Cinco de Mayo community celebration.