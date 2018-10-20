The Cooking Light & Health Fit Foodie Festival & 5K

The Fit Foodie Festival & 5K celebrates the balance of a delicious, healthy and active lifestyle as runners eat their way to the finish line with bites at every mile, then celebrate at the post-run Food and Fitness Festival.

Inside the Food and Fitness Festival, runners are rewarded for making healthy choices with tastes from local restaurants, beer and wine gardens, mini-workout classes, cooking demonstrations, and more. Fit Foodie Festival & 5K registration includes:

Race registration and bib

Bites at each mile

Finisher’s medal

Delicious tasting stations

Goody bag with gifts from top health and wellness brands

Cash reward for top finishers

Included donation to Official Fit Foodie Charity No Kid Hungry

Visit: http://www.fitfoodierun.com/ for more information on the Fit Foodie Festival & 5K!