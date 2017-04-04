Bonnie Lander’s experimental opera "Coping Mechanisms" is an unique chamber work that explores themes of anxiety, agoraphobia and grief through an improvised dramatic narrative. Played out over three scenes, the performers (played by Rhymes With Opera's ensemble members Robert Maril, Elisabeth Halliday, and Lander) are confronted with shocking news that forces them to retreat into their own private, domestic spaces. However, their retreat into isolation soon turns sour as their spaces fail to provide the catharsis they long for. With a talented orchestra of free improvisers (Tommy Babin, Judith Hamann, and Kjell Nordeson) and a trio of improvising opera singers, "Coping Mechanisms" creates a surreal and fascinating take on voluntary alienation in our modern, individualized world.