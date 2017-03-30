Are you ready to hustle for that muscle, get sore and enjoy a pour? Come work on your six-pac and drink a pint at our Core & Pour event. Taking place at The Brew Project, this awesome ab-focused class will be lead by F45 Training's Evan Tyrrell.

Space is limited. $10 cost includes class + one craft pint. Must be 21+ to attend. Please remember to BYOM [bring your own mat].

Register for event on the Lymber app -- Lymber is a new, revolutionary fitness platform offering hundreds of classes at local studios without costly monthly membership fees and restrictions. To find the event’s special classes, scroll to the Event section on the app's homepage.