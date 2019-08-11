"Corks and Canvas" Wine Pairing and Art Show

The 5th annual “Corks & Canvas” is held every year by the Cohn Restaurant Group. Guests have the opportunity to meet and greet CRG’s talented in-house artists while tasting wine pairings inspired by their artwork. Tickets are $35 (or $40 at the door) and include tray-passed apps, wine and access to purchase one-of-a-kind works of art.

Maurice DiMarino, beverage director and sommelier for CRG, says "The idea behind wine and art pairing is to look at wine as it affects us emotionally. Like art, wine can evoke emotions and create an experience or vice-versa. It can create an experience which leaves a lasting impression. Taking a closer look at the two we can learn more about the basics of wine and art pairing and see how their fundamental elements relate to each other."

Tickets are available by calling (619) 557-9441