Corks for a Cause- Bike To Work Day “After Party”
Carruth Cellars 118 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, California 92075
May 16th is Bike To Work Day and Carruth Cellars has partnered with the San Diego Bike Coalition for this May’s Corks for a Cause. Head to their Solana Beach location after your commute and sip in honor of cycling. From 6-9pm, 20% of proceeds will be donated to promoting bicycling as a healthy, affordable, and environmentally friendly form of transportation and recreation.
Info
Solana Beach