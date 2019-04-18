Corks for Cause: The Greatness Foundation

The Greatness Foundation is creating a better world by empowering our global community with the resources to Do Great Things. They believe a great life is made of great moments. We invite you to do great things with your moments, support others along the way, and to join us on April 18th and cheers for charity! We’re partnering with The Greatness Foundation and will be donating 20% of proceeds from 6pm-9pm at our winery & tasting room in Solana Beach