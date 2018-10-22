October 22, 2018 at 6:30 pm

Project Bar and Grill

3683 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Corks ‘n Culture, a pop-up art gallery exhibit, gives artists an opportunity to show what their culture means to them through a Jewish lens, all while encouraging appreciation of San Diego's artistic community. Come for happy hour and mix and mingle with local artists, who will be selling their artwork at affordable prices. In partnership with Shabbat San Diego's Jewish Xperience Week or information about submitting artwork visit sdcjc.org/gag.

General Admission Seating

Price: Free

Tickets: https://my.lfjcc.org/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=5774